Windsor's former internal auditor sentenced to 7 months in jail, 2 years probation

A judge has sentenced Windsor's former internal auditor to seven months in jail and two years probation after she was found guilty of fraud.

Angela Berry appeared in court Tuesday, where Justice Bruce Thomas told her the trial likely cost the city "thousands of dollars beyond the actual loss."

"I find that to be aggravating," said Thomas, adding he did not feel Berry has demonstrated any remorse or regret for her actions.

"I remain at all times skeptical of her sincerity."

After the judge handed down the sentence, which Berry's defence lawyer Linda McCurdy called "harsh," Berry asked for five minutes with her family in court, but that request was denied.

The decision comes two months after police said Angela Berry "used her position to issue cheques that she may have benefited from."

The cheques she wrote totalled more than $30,000. A lengthy investigation was conducted between March and November of 2015 and Berry was formally charged in December of that year.