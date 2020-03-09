Former Windsor city councillor Tom Wilson dies

Long-time former Windsor city councillor Tom Wilson has died.

Wilson served seven terms on council, resigning in 2006.

On Monday, Wilson was being remembered as "the king of Forest Glade."

"I've known Tom for more than 40 years — I knew him when I was a reporter covering city council and he spent 20 years on city council," said NDP MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh, Percy Hatfield. "But I also lived in Forest Glade and Tom was, he was the king of Forest Glade."

Hatfield said Wilson was instrumental in raising thousands of dollars for kids' sports teams — and the baseball field that is named after Wilson.

"That was done actually when he was still on city council," said Hatfield. "That was against council policy but the Optimist Club was insistent that they wanted to name this park after him because Tom was the one that made it happen."

In addition to being a city councillor, Wilson was a teacher and a coach.

For the last few years, he shared a ward in the east end with Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac.

"I think people will remember Tom as being very approachable," said Gignac. "He was passionate about his community. He was a passionate teacher, and somebody who really was proud to be a Windsorite."

A baseball field was named after former city councillor, Tom Wilson, for his fundraising efforts for the park. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Wilson is also being remember as an environmental champion, working closely with the Essex Region Conservation Authority while on council.

"He believed in a stronger environment," said Hatfield.

"He was a very stalwart advocate for grassroots initiatives," said former city councillor, Bill Marra, who explained that Wilson had plenty of time for him as a young city councillor.

"He was an advocate for young people, an advocate for investment and parks, and recreation facilities and in sporting facilities to give youth good outlets for their time."

According to a Facebook post made by Wilson's family, he passed away Sunday afternoon.

Funeral plans have not been announced yet.