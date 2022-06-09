Did you lose your wallet in a cab? It's likely you're in Windsor

Windsor's on the map again. This time, it's for being exceptionally forgetful.

"I forgot my wallet one time," said Matt Charron, a local resident. "I think I lost it in a cab but... it could've been somewhere else."

Charron may very well have left his wallet in a cab. According to the latest Uber Canada Lost & Found Index, that's a pretty common occurrence among Windsorites.

Windsor has been placed second on the list of most forgetful cities in Canada. According to the list, some of the most forgotten items are phones, wallets and purses.

It's something people CBC spoke to said they could relate to.

"I forgot my phone once, then I had to call the company through someone else's phone," said Kyanna Huff. "I am very forgetful!"

She's going the extra mile to avoid losing her new phone.

WATCH | What items Windsorites have left in a cab:

"I started tying it to me when I get into new things that aren't my car... I'll forget my bag anywhere. I just lost my airpods!"

Raman Kaur has used ride-sharing services before. She shared some simple advice.

"We need to check our stuff before leaving the cab... because sometimes it can be really difficult to get it back!"

According to the index, Canada's least forgetful city is Toronto.