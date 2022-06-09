Did you lose your wallet in a cab? It's likely you're in Windsor
Most commonly forgotten items are phones, wallets and purses
Windsor's on the map again. This time, it's for being exceptionally forgetful.
"I forgot my wallet one time," said Matt Charron, a local resident. "I think I lost it in a cab but... it could've been somewhere else."
Charron may very well have left his wallet in a cab. According to the latest Uber Canada Lost & Found Index, that's a pretty common occurrence among Windsorites.
Windsor has been placed second on the list of most forgetful cities in Canada. According to the list, some of the most forgotten items are phones, wallets and purses.
It's something people CBC spoke to said they could relate to.
"I forgot my phone once, then I had to call the company through someone else's phone," said Kyanna Huff. "I am very forgetful!"
She's going the extra mile to avoid losing her new phone.
WATCH | What items Windsorites have left in a cab:
"I started tying it to me when I get into new things that aren't my car... I'll forget my bag anywhere. I just lost my airpods!"
Raman Kaur has used ride-sharing services before. She shared some simple advice.
"We need to check our stuff before leaving the cab... because sometimes it can be really difficult to get it back!"
According to the index, Canada's least forgetful city is Toronto.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?