95-year-old Ford City school put on market for $899K

The old Gordon McGregor Public School in Ford City is now for sale at $899,900.

Built in 1924, the former school is a two-storey building with a partial basement .

It's listed in the City of Windsor's heritage register, but is not designated. This means is the owner needs to get city approval to demolish the property. There are no other heritage restrictions.

"City of Windsor's put it up for sale," said Marty Pederson, an agent with Buckingham Realty who is selling the property.

"The interest is in converting it to residential."

He said there are some developers thinking of converting the school into residential units, either as condominiums or retirement homes.

The two-storey school will be on the market until May 21, when the city will review offers. (Arms Bumanlag/CBC)

According to Pederson, Gordon McGregor is not the first school that's being sold and redeveloped in Windsor-Essex.

House of Sophrosyne is on a piece of land that used to be a school. Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School on Franklin Street was also put on the market.

"What's happening is as the school districts change and new schools get built, these schools here either have to be redeveloped or reused," said Pederson.

According to the listing, the property will be sold as is. The entire site is approximately 61,995 square feet.

Pederson said offers will be accepted until May 21, then the city will review them.

Tours of the property will be by appointment only.