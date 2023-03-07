Some Windsorites aren't buying meat or using discount apps after food prices rose 9% in June

Prices are rising, and Canadians are feeling the pinch at the grocery till.

Food prices went up nine per cent in June, even as the inflation rate slowed.

But food inflation actually isn't going up as much as it was in previous months, and relief may be in sight, said Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhouseie University.

"Well, they're not rising as quickly as before. It means that there's less pressure on food prices or at least there was less pressure on food prices in June, " said Charlebois.

"So things are actually getting better. Obviously a lot of people are focusing on the 9.1 per cent, but things are actually improving."

The Consumer Price Index said food prices were up 9.1 per cent in June, increasing from nine per cent in May — even as the overall inflation rate slowed to 2.8 per cent year over year.

Some categories driving food inflation

Charlebois said some categories of food are more influential in the overall rise of food prices, like fruits and meat in June. Before that, bakery and vegetables were driving increases.

Windorites reached by CBC News said there are a few categories in which they're cutting back spending.

"I don't buy a lot of meat products anymore, I don't buy a lot of frozen stuff, because of the fact that prices are so high," said Kevin Shelson.

The Signal 54:59 AMA with the food professor The show starts with DFO scientist Jack Lawson giving folks safety advice for being on the water around whales. Then it's an AMA with the food professor Sylvain Charlebois from Dalhousie's Agri-Food Analytics Lab.

Mike Denyer said he's noticed the price of chips going up, and will shop around to get the best deal.

"I use Flipp [a grocery flyer app] a lot to see what's on sale and who has it on sale and take into consideration what will it cost for me to drive over there, because even gas isn't the cheapest," Denyer said.

He said global events have been shocking to the supply chain, including COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine.

But it's not all bad news — while Canadians are certainly feeling the pinch of higher food prices, Canada has one of the lower food inflation rates.

"We actually have the lowest food inflation rate within the G7 after the United States, and so I know that a lot of people are concerned about food prices, but Canada actually has done fairly well."

And, Charlebois said, experts are forecasting that things might calm down before the end of the year.

"We're getting there. It's going to take some time. In terms of forecasting, we are expecting to finish the year 2023 with a food inflation rate below seven per cent nationally … so we're headed in that direction."