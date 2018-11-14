Windsor folk singer collaborates with songwriting novice — her husband

Karen Morand has been writing, playing and performing songs for years. But to craft one of her latest tunes, she tried a different approach.

This time, she co-wrote a song with a man who had never written one before — her husband of 27 years.

"I'd typically be in the back-end just when she's 90 per cent done ... I would help change words and fine-tune things," said Charlie Morand, who said he's not "musically inclined with instruments."

"But this time, she said, 'Hey, why don't you come in at the beginning and let's see how that works out.'"

Songwriting through 'different approaches'

The approach for songwriting between husband and wife were extremely different. While Karen Morand "likes to talk in metaphors," her husband describes himself as a very "linear thinker."

"When I look at Karen's songs, I try to cut out every unnecessary word there is to get a really clear message across," said Charlie Morand.

Titled When The Smoke Clears, the song is described by both as a "clear metaphor."

He said it's about "finding yourself in a poignant life where you suddenly realize that you're 10 years and 500 miles from where you want to be and you stop and reevaluate."

Hear more from Karen and Charlie Morand on the CBC's Windsor Morning:

Karen Morand and her husband Charlie Morand join us in studio to tell us about the making of the Every Flash of Light EP. 8:24

"Charlie's the one who's always pushing to be more honest and to be more vulnerable," said Karen Morand.

The full Karen Morand album features six songs and will be released Thursday.