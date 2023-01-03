Content
Windsor·Photos

Heavy fog descends on Windsor, prompting weather advisory

A thick layer of fog has blanketed skies around Windsor, prompting an advisory from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Environment Canada says visibility could be reduced to zero

CBC News ·
An icy Detroit River is shown with foggy skies that obscure the Detroit skyline.
Environment Canada is warning that travel could be hazardous due to heavy fog. (Mike Evans/CBC)

The weather agency said that the fog is expected to stick around overnight and lift on Wednesday by the morning or afternoon.

In the meantime, Environment Canada says the fog could reduce visibility to zero.

"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations," the agency said in an advisory issued at 5:19 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The advisory is in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent as well as Sarnia-Lambton. A rainfall warning that was in effect earlier in the day has since been rescinded.

Heavy fog could be seen throughout the day in Windsor, at times obscuring the Detroit skyline.

Chunks of ice in a river in the foreground with fog and buildings in the background.
Environment Canada says the fog is expected to clear by Wednesday afternoon. (Mike Evans/CBC)
A building barely visible under fog.
Caesars Windsor is obscured by heavy fog in Windsor, Ont., on Jan. 3, 2022. (Mike Evans/CBC)
A pier on Windsor's riverfront with buildings on the other side of the river barely visible.
At times on Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit skyline was almost completely hidden by the fog. (Mike Evans/CBC)
An icy river with fog and buildings in the background.
Fog is shown on the Detroit River on Jan. 3, 2022. (Mike Evans/CBC)

 

