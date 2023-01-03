Heavy fog descends on Windsor, prompting weather advisory

A thick layer of fog has blanketed skies around Windsor, prompting an advisory from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The weather agency said that the fog is expected to stick around overnight and lift on Wednesday by the morning or afternoon.

In the meantime, Environment Canada says the fog could reduce visibility to zero.

"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations," the agency said in an advisory issued at 5:19 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The advisory is in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent as well as Sarnia-Lambton. A rainfall warning that was in effect earlier in the day has since been rescinded.

Heavy fog could be seen throughout the day in Windsor, at times obscuring the Detroit skyline.