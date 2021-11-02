Calls in Windsor to raise flags for Remembrance Day

Flags should be raised and lowered again to honour veterans on Remembrance Day, according to several community members in Windsor.

The flags on the Peace Tower at Parliament Hill and other federal buildings have been flying at half-mast since late May, but the Royal Canadian Legion says it plans to raise the flag at Ottawa's National War Memorial on Nov. 11 before immediately lowering it to half-mast again.

Paul Lauzon, president of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee, said he agrees with the decision.

"I think the flag should be raised and then lowered again," he said.

"Out of dignity and respect for our veterans, it's the right thing to do."

Karl Lovett, second vice-president at Windsor Park Memorial Services Committee, says on Remembrance Day the flag should be 'flying high.' (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau requested the lowering of the national flags after the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc nation announced ground-penetrating radar detected what are believed to be the remains of 215 Indigenous children at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Weeks later, the Cowessess First Nation near Regina revealed it found 751 unmarked graves, prompting Indigenous leaders and many non-Indigenous Canadians to redouble their calls for Ottawa to help deliver justice for residential school survivors.

Trudeau comments on Canadian flag protocols for Remembrance Day 0:55 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asked whether flags will remain at half-mast for Remembrance Day. 0:55

Theresa Sims, the cultural language specialist and elder at Ska:Na Family Learning Centre, said she also understands the need to honour veterans.

"I'm from a military family, so my dad survived Dieppe," she said.

"My brothers both went to the Gulf War, so I believe that we need to have them raised so that we can show that respect."

Theresa Sims the cultural language specialist and elder at Ska:Na Family Learning Centre, says she comes from a military family and thinks the flags should be raised to show respect for veterans. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Karl Lovett, second vice-president at Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee, also thought honouring veterans was important.

"I think Remembrance Day, that the flag should be flying high. After the service, we can bring them back down again."

Sims said she remembered when Remembrance Day was observed with diligence.

"I remember being respectful and taking that time out for a Remembrance Day," she said.

"But they stopped at schools because children were just taking a day off or were not, you know, showing that respect."

More from CBC Windsor: