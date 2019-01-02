Windsor's first baby of 2019

The first Windsor child to be born in 2019 came at 5:06 a.m. on New Year's Day.

The baby, named Athias Bachan, entered the world weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

Congratulations to Windsor’s first baby - Athias Bachman born at 5:06am. Weighing in at 6pounds 11oz - he is mom Keshia’s 2nd child. <a href="https://t.co/eFoXWYgheY">pic.twitter.com/eFoXWYgheY</a> —@WRHospital

Bachan was born at Windsor Regional Hospital to mom Keisha.

The 2018 New Year's Day baby was born at 2:22 a.m.