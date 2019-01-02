Windsor's first baby of 2019

Skip to Main Content
The first Windsor child to be born in 2019 came at 5:06 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Athias Bachan was the first baby born in Windsor in 2019. (Windsor Regional Hospital/Twitter)

The first Windsor child to be born in 2019 came at 5:06 a.m. on New Year's Day.

The baby, named Athias Bachan, entered the world weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

Bachan was born at Windsor Regional Hospital to mom Keisha.

The 2018 New Year's Day baby was born at 2:22 a.m.

