Windsor firefighters tackle blaze at downtown duplex
Windsor firefighters responded to a blaze at a downtown duplex early on Tuesday morning.
Investigators working to determine cause of fire on 500 block of Church Street
The fire department said in a series of tweets starting at about 4:20 a.m. that the fire broke out at a building on the 500 block of Church Street, which is between Wyandotte Street West and University Avenue.
Multiple fire trucks were on scene and a cloud of smoke could be seen rising from the building.
In a tweet a few minutes later, the fire department said the blaze was under control. As of about 4:50 a.m., crews were tackling hotspots.
The fire department said investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
