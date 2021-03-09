Windsor firefighters tackle blaze at downtown duplex

Windsor firefighters responded to a blaze at a downtown duplex early on Tuesday morning.

The fire department said in a series of tweets starting at about 4:20 a.m. that the fire broke out at a building on the 500 block of Church Street, which is between Wyandotte Street West and University Avenue.

Multiple fire trucks were on scene and a cloud of smoke could be seen rising from the building.

In a tweet a few minutes later, the fire department said the blaze was under control. As of about 4:50 a.m., crews were tackling hotspots.

The fire department said investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Windsor firefighters responded to a fire on the 500 block of Church Street on March 9, 2021. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

