Windsor firefighter with COVID-19 asymptomatic while at work, station deep cleaned

A third Windsor firefighter has been diagnosed with COVID-19, and officials said they were asymptomatic while at work.

Two firefighter who contracted the virus worked at Windsor Fire Station 5 on Northwood Street. It's unclear where the other Windsor firefighter worked when it became known they had COVID-19.

Deputy Fire Chief Andrea DeJong says all three are at home recovering "fine" in isolation. The person without any symptoms became concerned after working with a firefighter who had COVID-19 and went to the hospital for a follow-up, she said.

"The person had shown up to work, they were asymptomatic, and felt fine and hadn't gotten any test results back," said DeJong.

The crew who worked alongside the most recent firefighter diagnosed with COVID-19 are on a regularly scheduled day off Wednesday. The health unit is working with each of those firefighters individually for screening and to determine when they can return to work.

Positive results came back while firefighter at work

She said that firefighter got tested for COVID-19 as a precaution. Later that day while at work, the results came back and were positive for the coronavirus.

"As a result, we took steps within the station to do a deep clean and to sanitize the station," said DeJong.

During the cleaning, Windsor Fire Station 5 was out of service for about two-and-a-half hours Tuesday night. Nearby stations responded to calls during that time.

In addition, she said all of the fire stations in the city will undergo a deep clean.