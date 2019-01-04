Condolences pour in for Windsor firefighter's sudden death

A Windsor firefighter has died suddenly, close to his 26th birthday, on Friday morning, says Windsor Fire & Rescue Services.

Wesley Orr has been with the crew since 2016, said John Lee, fire prevention officer with the crew.

The Windsor Professional Firefighters Association said on its Facebook page that Orr's death is a result of "an unfortunate accident."

Condolences have been pouring in from the community, including nearby firefighting stations.

It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow WFRS wishes to announce the sudden passing of Firefighter Wesley Orr early this morning just shy of his 26th birthday. Please keep Wesley and his family in your thoughts and prayers at this time of grief. *JL —@WindsorFire1

"Thinking of Wesley's family and friends at this time of loss," wrote George Clifford with Leamington fire.

Nancy Christ said Orr was "one of the loveliest young men that we've been on public relations events with. Heartbreaking."

Lee said fire chief Steve Laforet is expected to give a statement Saturday.