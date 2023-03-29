Fire at vacant Mission Thrift Store building on Giles a 'surround and drown'

There are about 10 fire trucks on the scene of a fire at a vacant building in the 300 block of Giles Boulevard East, formerly a Mission Thrift Store location, according to Mike Coste, Windsor Fire and Rescue's chief fire prevention officer.

Coste called it a "surround and drown" situation — firefighters won't be entering the vacant building.

No one was inside and there are no injuries being reported, Coste said.

At 1:30 p.m. Windsor fire tweeted that people in the area should shut windows and turn off their furnaces to prevent smoke from getting inside.

That tweet also said smoke was travelling toward Howard and Parent avenues.

Coste said that all the smoke in the neighbourhood led to numerous 911 calls.