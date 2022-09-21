1 dead in fire at downtown Windsor apartment building

One person has died as a result of a fire at a downtown Windsor apartment building, fire officials say.

At 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Windsor Fire tweeted that firefighters were responding to a blaze in the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Mike Coste, fire prevention officer, said it's too early to comment on what caused the fire or how much damage it created.

The Ontario Fire Marshal will be investigating the fire, he said.

