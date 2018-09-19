Crews fighting fire at Ottawa and Argyle, residents requested to close windows

Residents near Ottawa Street and Argyle Road are asked by Windsor police and fire to close their windows while crews fight a warehouse fire in the area.

Heavy smoke conditions has resulted in fire crews pulling out of the building, and they are working on an exterior attack, says Windsor fire.

However, the fire department says there are no toxic materials in the warehouse that's on fire and the office was not occupied.

Windsor Police Service is on scene at the working fire in the area of Ottawa Street and Argyle Road assisting with traffic control as <a href="https://twitter.com/WindsorFire1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WindsorFire1</a> works on the fire. Residents are requested to close their windows in the area and shelter in place. —@WindsorPolice

Heavy smoke conditions noted upon arrival on Argyle, fire attack underway.*JL —@WindsorFire1

Police are working on traffic control in the area.

More to come.