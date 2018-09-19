Skip to Main Content
Crews fighting fire at Ottawa and Argyle, residents requested to close windows
New

Windsor fire and police are responding to a fire at Ottawa Street and Argyle Road.

Windsor fire says there are heavy smoke conditions at the fire on Argyle Road

Windsor fire crews are dealing with heavy smoke conditions at Ottawa Street and Argyle Road. (@WindsorFire1/Twitter)

Residents near Ottawa Street and Argyle Road are asked by Windsor police and fire to close their windows while crews fight a warehouse fire in the area.

Heavy smoke conditions has resulted in fire crews pulling out of the building, and they are working on an exterior attack, says Windsor fire.

However, the fire department says there are no toxic materials in the warehouse that's on fire and the office was not occupied.

Police are working on traffic control in the area.

More to come.

