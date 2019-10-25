Four buildings evacuated following gas line strike near Old Fish Market Building
Windsor fire advises residents to avoid the area while Enbridge works on a fix
Windsor fire advised residents Friday to avoid the area near the Old Fish Market Building on Chatham Street, in the city's downtown, following a gas line strike.
According to a Friday tweet, four buildings have been evacuated.
Gas line strike 100 block of Chatham W, 4 buildings evacuated, Enbridge is responding to repair, please stay away from the area. *JL—@WindsorFire1
Enbridge and Enwin are both responding to carry out a fix.
Chatham St is closed from Ouellette Ave to Victoria Ave in Windsor due to a gas leak. <a href="https://twitter.com/WindsorFire1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WindsorFire1</a> on scene with <a href="https://twitter.com/ENWINUtilities?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ENWINUtilities</a> - Area buildings have been evacuated. <a href="https://t.co/lc6h9ZzBz0">pic.twitter.com/lc6h9ZzBz0</a>—@LateNightCam
Windsor fire closed Chatham Street from Ouellette Avenue to Victoria Avenue.
Firefighters and utilities crews are checking gas levels in area buildings and evacuating as needed. This is an ongoing situation. Avoid the area. <a href="https://t.co/weqDVXEvFG">pic.twitter.com/weqDVXEvFG</a>—@LateNightCam
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.