Four buildings evacuated following gas line strike near Old Fish Market Building
Windsor·Breaking

Windsor fire advised residents Friday to avoid the area near the Old Fish Market Building on Chatham Street, following a gas line strike.

CBC News ·
A gas line has been struck near the Old Fish Market Building on Chatham Street in downtown Windsor. (Jon Liedtke/Twitter)

Windsor fire advised residents Friday to avoid the area near the Old Fish Market Building on Chatham Street, in the city's downtown, following a gas line strike.

According to a Friday tweet, four buildings have been evacuated. 

Enbridge and Enwin are both responding to carry out a fix.

Windsor fire closed Chatham Street from Ouellette Avenue to Victoria Avenue. 

 

