Four buildings evacuated following gas line strike near Old Fish Market Building

Windsor fire advised residents Friday to avoid the area near the Old Fish Market Building on Chatham Street, in the city's downtown, following a gas line strike.

According to a Friday tweet, four buildings have been evacuated.

Gas line strike 100 block of Chatham W, 4 buildings evacuated, Enbridge is responding to repair, please stay away from the area. *JL —@WindsorFire1

Enbridge and Enwin are both responding to carry out a fix.

Chatham St is closed from Ouellette Ave to Victoria Ave in Windsor due to a gas leak. <a href="https://twitter.com/WindsorFire1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WindsorFire1</a> on scene with <a href="https://twitter.com/ENWINUtilities?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ENWINUtilities</a> - Area buildings have been evacuated. <a href="https://t.co/lc6h9ZzBz0">pic.twitter.com/lc6h9ZzBz0</a> —@LateNightCam

Windsor fire closed Chatham Street from Ouellette Avenue to Victoria Avenue.