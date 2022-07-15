Busy 24 hours as Windsor firefighters tackle 5 blazes

Windsor firefighters have wrapped up a very busy 24 hour period, responding to five separate blazes around the city.

"None of them appear to be linked together," said Jamie Waffle, deputy chief of operations for Windsor Fire.

No one was seriously hurt in any of the incidents.

The first blaze was called in at about 2 a.m. on Thursday.

A fire on County Road 42 caused roughly $300,000 in damages. Waffle said there were no injuries, no known cause and nothing suspicious.

Fire also broke out at a small apartment building at Tuscarora Street and Glengarry Avenue. It caused an estimated half a million dollars in damage. The blaze is still under investigation because accessing the scene is difficult due to the damage, but it is not believed to be suspicious. Two firefighters suffered muscle strains as a result of the incident, Waffle said.

Fire crews were called to the former Windsor Arena at about 1:45 p.m. on Thursday. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Not too far from that fire, crews were contacted to respond at the former Windsor Arena on McDougall Avenue Thursday afternoon. Though smoke was spotted, firefighters could not quickly locate the cause.

Eventually, they found evidence that people have gotten into the building and some garbage had been lit on fire, though they saw no evidence of break and enter.

The fire on the roof of the Novelletto Rosati Sports & Recreation Complex was linked to an issue with the solar electricity system, according to Windsor Fire. (Windsor Fire/Twitter)

"There was some evidence that there were some rubbish fires going on inside and probably lingering smoke and what not," he said.

There was minor damage to the building from firefighters as they were investigating the cause.

Around the same time, a fire broke out on the roof of the Novelletto Rosati Sports & Recreation Complex in Sandwich Towne. Waffle said that was due to a malfunction in the solar power system. It's not considered to be suspicious but is still under investigation.

LaSalle's Fire department was called in to respond as well. That's how the fire department manages times when there's heavy demand on resources, by relying on neighbouring services.

"We have reciprocal agreements or mutual aid agreements with county [fire] departments," Waffle said.

Finally, Thursday night there was a pallet fire near Niagara Street and Howard Avenue. That one was quickly brought under control, Waffle said.