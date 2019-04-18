Skip to Main Content
Truck engulfed by flames at Parent and Tuscarora
Windsor

The truck users were working across the street when they 'heard a pop'

CBC News ·
A truck caught fire Thursday afternoon in an alleyway near Parent Avenue. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

A parked truck caught fire in an alleyway located near Parent Avenue and Tuscarora Street in Wyandotte Town Centre Thursday afternoon.

Windsor Fire was on site to fight the flames, which were put out at around 2:30 p.m.

The people using the truck for work were across the street at the time of the fire. One of them said they "heard a pop, someone knocked on the door and we saw the fire."

Windsor Fire said the home next door has heat exposure damage and smoke damage.

The fire department tweeted that it was a duct cleaning truck.

There were no injuries.

