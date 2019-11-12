2 firefighters, 3 civilians injured in downtown parking garage blaze

Windsor Fire deputy chief Andrea DeJong said three civilians and two firefighters have been transported to hospital with injuries relating to a parking garage blaze in downtown Windsor.

The fire, at Goyeau Street and Chatham Avenue in Westcourt Place, broke out this morning. DeJong said they're not sure if the first started in a vehicle or not.

"The courts are shut down for the whole day ... there is no power to the building," said DeJong.

People evacuated from the apartment building can go to the lunchroom at 400 City Hall Square. Residents with pets are being sheltered on a Transit Windsor bus in the area.

The injured people were transported after smoke inhalation.

Police have Chatham Street and University Avenue blocked to traffic. There is no access to the city's parking garage.

Highrise fire Goyeau and Chatham E vehicle in parking garage multiple units on scene, please stay away from the area. *JL —@WindsorFire1

Fire officials expect to be on site for quite some time.

"It's a complex fire because of the location of the fire," said DeJong. "We're working with EMS and police for a command post, like an on-site operations centre."

Tricky conditions include the extreme cold, which DeJong said is making it more difficult to tackle the situation.