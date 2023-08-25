Windsor fire displaces 12 people
12 people have been forced out of their homes after a fire in Windsor Thursday night. Fire officials say it happened on Parent Avenue at Assumption Street.
Fire officials say it was caused by unattended cooking
No injuries were reported.
Unattended cooking gets the blame, according to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services.
There was around $400,000 in damage.