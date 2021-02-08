1 person dead after fire at home in downtown Windsor

One person has died after a home on Church Street caught fire on Sunday, according to Windsor's fire department.

Firefighters responded to a blaze between Park Street and Karl Place, Windsor Fire and Rescue Service reported in a series of tweets starting at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

There was heavy smoke and fire upon arrival, the fire department said.

Mary Hoch lives around the corner from the house. She looked outside last night to see the street crowded with emergency services and clouded with smoke.

"All I could see was smoke and it was like very, very thick and black," she said.

"It was horrifying. You couldn't seen anything. It covered ... basically, the whole neighbourhood."

The home was heavily damaged and covered in ice following the fire. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Hoch said flames were shooting out of the roof and she had to head inside after a short while because the smoke was so bad.

"It was a ball of fire," she explained.

Then the roof collapsed. "We were watching through back window and could just see the flames just rolling out of it"



By around 11:30 p.m., the fire department said crews were tackling hot spots.

The department initially said two people from the home had been rescued and were being treated in hospital.

In a post on Twitter just after 9 a.m. Monday, fire officials said one person had died of injuries.

The morning after the fire, the heavy damage was apparent and the home was covered in ice.

Hoch said she believes the building was condemned, but there was a fairly steady stream of people who were experiencing homelessness who visited it.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Ontario Fire Marshall. According to the fire department, investigators will be going to the scene today.