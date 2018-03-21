Windsor fire doing door-to-door blitz to install carbon monoxide alarms

Windsor Fire & Rescue Services is going door-to-door this week in a carbon-monoxide awareness blitz.

The fire service received a donation of 360 combination carbon monoxide and smoke alarms as part of Enbridge's 'Project Zero' campaign.

Fire Prevention Officer John Lee said the blitz focuses on neighbourhoods they haven't been to recently — from Marentette Avenue to Forest Avenue between Ypres and Tecumseh Roads and from Central Avenue to Tourangeau Boulevard.

"If they require [an alarm] we will install one outside the sleeping area at no charge," said Lee. "Crews will be out for two hours a day for five consecutive days."

Carbon monoxide alarms have been legally required in private residences since 2015. The gas is odourless and tasteless and isn't detectable without an alarm system.