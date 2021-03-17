Windsor Fire battles city's 10th fire in 10 days
Fire likely caused by transformer failure, according to Windsor Fire
Windsor Fire battled yet another fire Tuesday night — the city's 10th in just 10 days.
Around 8:55 p.m. Tuesday, Windsor Fire tweeted that a "large pallet and debris fire" was active at Crawford Avenue and Tecumseh Road West. The tweet said that multiple units were on scene. In an updated tweet at 9:36 p.m., the department said the fire was out and that no damage was done to the building in the area.
The cause is suspected to be a transformer failure, Windsor Fire said, noting that that also caused a neighbourhood power outage.
In a tweet, Windsor police asked people to avoid the area by Malden Road between Tecumseh Road West and Huron Church Road, as well as Tecumseh Road West between Crawford and Huron Church Road.
The fire follows a series of fires across the city that began March 7. Windsor police told CBC News Tuesday that they continue to investigate the fires, which they believe were intentionally set.
While each fire is being individually investigated, officers are looking to see if the cases might be related, police said.
Crawford fire damage is confined pallets and debris, building unaffected. Cause is suspected to be as a result of the transformer failure above which also caused the neighbourhood power outage. *JL—@WindsorFire1
Here's a list of the other fires that have taken place:
- March 7: Residence fire in the 900 block of Bridge Avenue.
- March 8: Hotel room in the 1800 block of Huron Church Road.
- March 9: Residence in the 500 block of Church Street.
- March 9: Suspicious fires in the 400 and 300 block of Wyandotte Street West.
- March 10: Suspicious fire in the 300 block of Elliott West.
- March 11: Suspicious fire in the 500 block of Victoria Avenue.
- March 12: Residence in the 500 block of Janette Avenue.
- March 13: Residence in the 9600 block of Midfield Crescent.
