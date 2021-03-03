Grease fire in Windsor causes $100K in damage: fire department
One person was treated for minor burns in a house fire on Tuesday afternoon, according to Windsor's fire department.
2 people displaced by fire on Lauzon Road on Tuesday
A house fire on Tuesday afternoon was caused by an accidental grease fire in the kitchen, according to Windsor's fire department.
One person was treated for a minor burn at the home on Lauzon Road, the fire department said in a series of tweets Tuesday.
Two people are displaced as a result of the fire, and damage is estimated at $100,000.
At about 5:30 p.m., the fire department tweeted that the flames had been extinguished.
