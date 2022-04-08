Ford government wants to double fines for developers that rip off Ontario homebuyers

The Ford government says it wants to double the maximum fine for developers of new homes who unjustifiably cancel building projects, terminate purchase agreements or demand more money from buyers.

Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery Kaleed Rasheed and Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark made the announcement in Windsor, Ont., at a media briefing on Wednesday morning. The ministers were joined by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

If passed, the government said the proposed changes to the New Home Construction Licensing Act (NHCLA) would hike fines from $25,000 to $50,000 per infraction, with no limit to additional penalties. Developers could also have their licence suspended.

Compensating homebuyers

The proposed changes to the act would enable the regulatory body to use the fines to make payments directly back to affected homebuyers. The government said the change would make Ontario the first jurisdiction in the country to provide such compensation to consumers.

"In making one of the biggest purchases of their lives, hardworking Ontarians deserve to be treated fairly," said Minister Rasheed.

"With these proposed changes we are putting unethical developers on notice. Any predatory builders will think twice before trying to rip off an Ontario homebuyer," he said.

Quoting Premier Doug Ford, Rasheed said, "This type of appalling behaviour will not be tolerated on our government's watch."

Retroactive fines

The government also plans to double the maximum fines for repeat offenders, with individuals facing fines of $100,000 and corporations facing $500,000. Individuals found guilty could also face up to two years behind bars.

Once the changes are passed, the government will have the ability to impose fines retroactively to incidents on or after April 14, 2022, when the More Homes for Everyone Act received royal assent.

Enforcement

Wednesday's announcement is part of a series of similar efforts from the Ontario government. But some Ontarians wonder how effective the legislation has been so far.

In its first full year of operations, the Home Construction Regulatory Authority (HCRA) — a not-for-profit corporation designated by the province to enforce the NHCLA Act — received 800 complaints, according to spokesperson Tess Lin in an email to CBC News. The authority's discipline committee only received its first case on March 15, 2022.

But in August, CBC News reported that the organization's discipline committee was only in the beginning stages of hearing its first case, which was unrelated to issues of a developer cancelling contracts or asking for more money.

While the authority has said handling complaints properly takes time and resources, would-be buyers have said in the meantime, they're left hanging with deposits tied up in an exceptionally competitive housing market.