Windsor gets an 'F' in financial transparency, says report

A report card in financial transparency gives Windsor, Ont. an 'F,' along with London, Ont., the Durham region and some places in Quebec.

Published by the C.D. Howe Institute, the report points to a number of problems in Windsor, including that the budget was approved about 13 weeks into the fiscal year.

Farah Omran, a policy analyst with the Institute said the goal of the report is to increase the usefulness of municipal budgeting.

"To increase their accountability and allow residents to hold them accountable for what they plan and what they promise," said Omran.

The grades are based on how clear financial reports from the municipality are, as well as how timely associated documents are published.

Omran also said main figures should also be clear and prominent, near the front of the budget document, and include services paid for by taxes and by user fees.

"That would provide the reader a full picture of the claim of the city on user services," said Omran.

Other problems with Windsor's grade include that figures are not compared to their budget counterparts and that the 2018 statements were released eight months before budget approval, in August 2018.

"We believe that publishing and approving a budget before the year is critical to a democratic process," said Omran. "If you approve a budget partway through the year, most of the money has been spent."

Omran acknowledged that in election years, the province holds up the process by delaying their own budget.

"That's an error on the provincial part ... we've advocated for them to amend this restriction," said Omran, noting that most Ontario municipalities "took a hit" on the timeliness score in this report.

In 2018, Windsor received a 'D' on the same report.

Afternoon Drive's Chris de la Torre spoke to Farah Omran about the failing grade: