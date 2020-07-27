Windsor International Film Festival drive-in planned for riverfront this summer

The arrangements are still tentative but the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) is planning to hold a drive-in festival later this summer on the riverfront, according to a report to city council.

"It's a cultural icon for the downtown," said Downtown Windsor BIA chairman Brian Yeomans, of the festival.

City council agreed Monday to a request from WIFF to waive $26,710 in rental fees for the festival plaza, civic terrace and parking lot 32.

WIFF will take care of all other costs associated with the drive-in movie theatre including the installation of video and audio equipment, according to the report.

"I think it's great," said Yeomans. "The city has been very helpful for the city and small businesses and organizations to get their footing again."

WIFF 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19

WIFF executive director Vincent Georgie wouldn't elaborate on plans for the drive-in but said in a text message more information would come in a few days. Yeomans also had no further information.

"I know many people with the organization and they're not going to do something, you know, partially. They're going to do it properly," said Yeomans.

Organizers decided in June to cancel the November festival. They had hoped to capitalize on 2019's momentum; organizers boasted it had been a "banner year" with 42,000 tickets sold.

WIFF, along with four other local events cancelled due to the pandemic, recently shared a $182,000 funding announcement from the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture. The money was part of a $532,000 announcement to bolster the local tourism industry during COVID-19.

As part of Stage 2 of reopening, drive-ins are allowed if vehicles are properly distanced, people's movements around the venue site are restricted, and if options for food and beverage services and personal protective equipment for service personnel are included in the planning.

WIFF requested rental fees be waived for the Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverfront Civic Terrace and Municipal Parking Lot 32 between Aug. 28 and Sept. 12.