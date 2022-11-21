Local fans hit the pub early in Windsor for FIFA World Cup

Some Windsorites headed to the pub early on Monday to watch the FIFA World Cup, taking advantage of early alcohol sales allowed by the province for the duration of the games.

The match between England and Iran had some fans flocking to The Manchester Pub on Ouellette Avenue early Monday morning, where eager fans showed their support.

Sergio Ramirez, who was wearing a Mexico jersey, said he enjoys the atmosphere at the bar no matter who is playing.

"I just love the culture of football, with everybody holding to their home, land it brings diversity together," he said. "And at the same time I really like [Mexico's] new jersey, the Aztec is back!"

Jamie, left, Jackson, centre and Justine Foster, right, took in Monday morning's FIFA World Cup soccer game as a family. (Sonya Varma/CBC)

While Ramirez is cheering for England for the day, he says Canada"is looking really great" this year. But his hopes for his home team are a bit different:

"I hope they don't have [a big win]," he said. "We have some changes to make and with an early exit, it'll show the ownership and it'll show the federation of Mexico that we need to make these changes so when it comes to the North American tour ... we can see a Mexico win in Mexico."

Ontario announced Friday that bars and restaurants can sell alcohol starting at 7 a.m. for the duration of the FIFA World Cup to align with some of the early-morning matches.

Jamie, Jackson and Justine Foster made watching the game a family event, allowing Jackson a half-day off school to watch his favourite team play.

"I'm going to be honest, my dad brought me into the soccer life and I've been an England fan ever since," said Jackson. "Maybe they have a chance, you know."

Jamie is more sure of his team, saying, "This is our year."

"It's a great family event. I'm basically here for support, but it's awesome to be able to hang out," said Justine.

She's hopeful England will take it all the way.

"I really hope so. it would just make everybody so happy in this family."

