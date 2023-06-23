Despite rain in the forecast, plenty of festivals, fun on offer in Windsor

It's set to be a busy weekend in Windsor, jammed packed full of festivals, food and fun.

But unfortunately for many, it's also shaping up to be a rainy one.

Carrousel of the Nations will be back for its second weekend of cultural villages across the city, with music, dancing and food on offer.

Filip Rocca is the president of the Erie Street BIA. The BIA is preparing for the Italian Village of the Carrousel of the Nations running Friday to Sunday - and despite the rain, they're anticipating huge crowds, Rocca said. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"Obviously there's a lot of money involved and a lot of time spent organizing the Carrousel of Nations, so we're hoping that it holds out a little bit for us so we can get some people down here to enjoy the Italian culture," said Filip Rocca, president of the Erie Street BIA, which is hosting its Carousel of Nations village Friday through Sunday.

Environment Canada is calling for sun with a chance of showers and a high of 28 C on Saturday, with temperatures of 27 C and a 60 per cent chance of rain Sunday.

Monday — the planned date of the Ford Fireworks show — isn't shaping up to be much better, with temperatures of 24 C and a 70 per cent chance of showers.

Rocca, also the co-owner of Mezzo Ristorante, said there's still plenty happening: a fashion show Friday night, wandering musicians on the street to serenade crowds, choral performances and dancers on Saturday and a talent show on Sunday.

And it wouldn't be Carrousel of Nations without plenty of food on offer from local Italian restaurants.

Despite the rain, Rocca said they're anticipating a good turnout.

"We've condensed it to only two blocks instead of the whole street with outdoor food vendors, a lot more action this year," Rocca said. "So we're expecting the biggest crowd yet."

Even if it rains, it's still a good time to check out Erie Street, Rocca said: Hopefully you can catch some time without the rain, but there are also plenty of local restaurants and coffee shops indoors to welcome you.

World's Finest Show, the annual carnival that takes over Windsor's riverfront for two weeks each summer, is running through to July 2.

One of the bigger nights of the carnival is set to be Ford Fireworks night on Monday — but although the forecast is calling for rain, workers aren't discouraged.

Cody Teeple helps set up the rides with World's Greatest Show, running along the Windsor riverfront until July 2, 2023. Despite some rain in the forecast, Teeple said there's lots of fun to be had. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"There's a generational saying in this business: We can't get them every day," said Cody Teeple, one of the ride installers. "Some days it rains, some days it don't. We take the good with the bad."

With its cooler and slightly overcast weather, Friday would actually be the perfect carnival day, Teeple said — if only it weren't raining.

There are a few ride that may not run in the rain, but most equipment, games and rides will be up and running for people to enjoy, Teeple said

"Ride the rides, play the games, eat the food, have fun," Teeple said. "Monday, there'll be some fireworks."