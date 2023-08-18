'Arts, cars, eats, jumps, jams:' It's a busy weekend for Windsor festivals

From car shows to shopping to DJs and food, it's a busy weekend in Windsor-Essex with plenty happening across the city to keep you busy.

Dropped on Drouillard returns to Ford City on Saturday for a full day of music and entertainment. Ford City BIA chair Shane Potvin said it's a celebration of " arts, cars, eats, jumps, jams."

"It started deeply rooted in skateboarding culture and car culture and kind of the grittiness of Ford City," Potvin said. "We try to fill the day with as much as we can possible."

Shane Potvin is the chair of the Ford City BIA. Pictured in a February 2023 file photo. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

Now in its fifth year, Potvin said the festival has grown each year. It's rain or shine, and includes plenty to do for kids and adults alike. There will be licensed patios, shopping, arts, activities for kids and plenty of music — ranging from marching bands to DJs — all day long.



Potvin said Dropped on Drouillard has followed the growth of Ford City as a community, and there's plenty new even since last year.

Dropped on Drouillard will return to Ford City on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Submitted by Ford City BIA)

We see the festival as almost a yearbook to our neighborhood," he said. "That's really great because I think you see a neighborhood in transition and you see renovation happening and you see lots of progress, which we believe is sort of what makes it special."

This year's festival is dedicated to Randy Diestelmann, a former Ford City BIA chair and community booster, who died recently. Potvin said one of Diestelmann's favourite elements of Dropped on Drouillard — live mural painting — will be back this year.

"Dropped on Drouillard would not be what it is if it wasn't for him. He was really the grit and the drive behind the festival for so many years," Potvin said.

"One of the last (times) I had coffee with Randy about, I don't know, a week before he passed away and literally the only thing he said was ... 'I wanted that the murals back.'

"We made sure that that was a big part of the festival this year."

Ouellette car cruise, Tecumseh Twilight Friday night

Windsor's Ouellette Car Cruise will take to the streets of downtown on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Dax Melmer/CBC)

This year is also the eighth for the Ouellette Car Cruise, returning to downtown Friday night.

"The Ouellette Car Cruise is not just an event; it's a celebration of automotive history, design, and passion. Seeing Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive come alive with these magnificent machines is nothing short of magical," says Downtown Windsor BIA chair Chris McLeod.

Cars will set out from Riverfront Plaza and make their way through downtown Windsor beginning at 6 p.m. But residents can take in cars at Festival Plaza all day, starting at 1 p.m. complete with music and entertainment.

And in Tecumseh, Tecumseh Twilight brings together food trucks, classic cars and a movie under the stars Friday night beginning at 6:30 p.m.at McAuliffe Park. At sunset, the feature film is The Incredibles, and local singer-songwriter Carson Janik will perform. Bring a blanket, bugs spray and your lawn chairs.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App.