Feds announce $12.5M to prevent invasive aquatic species getting into Great Lakes

The federal government is putting $12.5 million over four years into efforts to stop aquatic invasive species from getting into the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River region, Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra announced in Windsor Wednesday.

Alghabra was at Morterm Limited to launch the Ballast Water Innovation program, part of the the federal government's Oceans Protection Plan.

Ballast water is held in the cargo hold or ballast tanks of a ship to help stabilize it, but it is also one of the major contributors to non-native aquatic life finding its way into waterways.

Alghabra lauded the workers at the Port of Windsor with connecting Canada and the United States with the rest of the world.

"But as hundreds of vessels visit this port to pick up Canadian grains and salt, they may accidentally leave behind aquatic invasive species when they unload ballast water," he said.

"Releasing this type of water can introduce and spread invasive species that can harm native species, degrade local environments, impact fisheries and even disrupt the infrastructure we rely on every day."

He said zebra mussels found their way into the Great Lakes through ballast water and now managing their presence costs about $250 million a year.

Alghabra and Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk toured the Morterm Limited facility where the announcement took place. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

"This species threatens key infrastructure like power stations and water treatment plants, and regularly damages commercial vessels and personal watercraft."

The money will fund research into better ballast water management systems tailored specifically to the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River, help ensure the implementation of new ballast water regulations, allow government to get a better knowledge of ballast management and inform the federal government when in discussions about international rules and environmental protections.

Alghabra called on experts in the field with ideas to submit proposals on better ballast water management systems.

Port CEO Steve Salmons said the industry has been working hard to better protect the environment over the past decade.

"This is going to be absolutely critically important of course to the shipping industry," he said.

"The issue of ballasts and protection of our Great Lakes is at the forefront of our shipping industry. I know that for a fact dealing with these people every day."

Alghabra said the port of Windsor is an important international and domestic hub, "at the heart of the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence seaway system."

"It helps ensure that Canadians receive goods and creates good and well paying jobs," he said.