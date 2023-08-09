'He just loved Windsor': Feather Hat Guy has died

One of Windsor's most 'iconic' residents has died.

Ron LaDouceur, more widely known as Feather Hat Guy, passed away on the holiday weekend, according to the director of patient care at Bruce Villa Manor retirement home.

The community embraced his "colourful" presence over the years — eventually having a mural of him painted downtown, getting a beer named after him, and even an action figure made.

Ron LaDouceur lived on the streets for years in Windsor and many residents say he always spoke very highly of the city and its history. (Michael Evans/CBC)

Steven Mull moved to Windsor 15 years ago and says LaDouceur was one of the first people he met. They remained friends.

"He was iconic because he was such a colourful person," said Mull.

"Never talked bad about Windsor. He just loved Windsor. He just talked about how much he loved it here."

But Mull says it'll always be his hat that defines his legacy.

"Every time I'd run across a hawk feather, I always made sure he got it because he loved to have the hawk feather in his hat."

Steven Mull has been friends with Feather Hat Guy since moving to Windsor 15 years ago and says Ron LaDouceur loved the city and never spoke poorly of it. (Michael Evans/CBC)

According to Mull, despite LaDouceur "always struggling on the street," he kept a positive attitude that you could see in his smile.

"He was so loved in this community and you don't hear anything bad about him."

"I think he kind of embraced Windsor because it's so hard on the street … associating yourself with the homeless, but … one of the things he had was empathy ... and that's what made him good in the heart."

WATCH | Windsor's 'Feather Hat Guy' now has his own action figure:

Windsor's 'Feather Hat Guy' now an action figure Duration 1:25 One of Windsor's best-known downtown residents, Ron LaDouceur a.k.a. Feather Hat Guy, has his very own action figure. It was created by Windsor-based clothing line Brand Dead and released just in time for Christmas.

Ward 7 Councillor Angelo Marignani used to own a cafe that Feather Hat Guy would frequent, and calls his death a tragedy.

Marignani says he was always a kind and positive person who added "flavour" to the downtown.

"If he was in the area, he was never really intrusive. He respected other people's sort of domain. He was just a very nice person."

An action figure of Feather Hat Guy was created by Windsor clothing company Brand Dead. (Michael Evans/CBC)

Marignani says LaDouceur exemplified "Windsor grit."

"We do not quit. He knew that he had a hard life, but he always presented a positive face, and that's part of Windsor. We all have our challenges, but if you can smile and make another person smile, you're having a good day."

A mural of Windsor's Ron LaDouceur in the city's downtown. (Michael Evans/CBC)

As for LaDouceur's famous feather hat, the city councillor says despite it being unusual, it was always worn with pride and it reminded people they were in downtown Windsor.

"He became almost like a fixture of downtown. When you saw him around, you were kind of like, 'Oh yeah, we're in downtown Windsor.' And then when you didn't see him, there was a concern as well. You know, 'Where is he? Is he okay?' Because he did have a hard life. So you were always kind of concerned about him."