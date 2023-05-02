Police investigating after body found at Windsor, Ont., house fire scene

Windsor, Ont., police's arson and major crimes officers are investigating after a body was found at the scene of a house fire Monday night in Windsor, Ont.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services said the Office of the Fire Marshal and a fire investigator will be attending after a fire engulfed the home on Chandler Road, east of Tecumseh Road and Chrysler Centre, around 11:30 p.m. ET. Firefighters worked at the scene for several hours.

Police said later Tuesday afternoon that a body was located inside the home during the investigation, and arson and major crime teams are working to determine the cause of the fire and "circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body."

A Windsor police cruiser is parked out front of 2525 Chandler Rd., in Windsor, Ont., after a fatal fire. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Investigators are seeking witnesses and surveillance or dash-camera footage from the area around the time of the incident.

Police have not provided further details.