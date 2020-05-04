Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market set to open May 30

Windsor's Farmer's Market is set to reopen this month.

The market will open for its fifth season Saturday, May 30 at 8 a.m., according to the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA).

The Pelissier Street and Maiden Lane market usually has about 40 vendors set up, running the program through until fall.

However, this year's market will begin in phases while following recommendations from the Windsor Essex County Health Unit and the province, according to a statement from the DWBIA.

"We take the safety and wellbeing of market visitors and vendors very seriously and will be following established provincial guidelines for social gatherings," said Brian Yeomans, DWBIA chair.

During phase one of the market reopening, only food vendors will be able to operate until the province allows other non-essential services to start back up.

Physical distancing measures will be in place for people entering and exiting vendors' booths, and one-way traffic will be utilized for those shopping the market.

There will also be hand-washing stations.

"Farmers markets are deemed an essential service," said Steve Green, market manager.

"Vendors will only be selling farm-to-table produce and products and, until further notice, there will be no entertainment, Kids Korner, Chef Demos and piazza. In addition, we will be advocating a "shop – don't stop" policy."