"We love you so much and we miss you so much."

These were among the last words Leah Smithies and her stepson Chris heard from Samira Bashiri and Hamid Setareh Kokab, a married couple who were among the 63 Canadians killed in this week's plane crash in Iran.

The Smithies family hosted Bashiri and Kokab as Airbnb guests in their home after the two moved to Windsor, Ont., in December 2018. The couple eventually moved out as Airbnb guests, but in September 2019 moved back in as tenants.

About a week ago, the couple, who had been visiting family in Iran, sent the Smithies a video, saying they were looking forward to returning to Canada.

"My heart is broken," said Leah. "I can't imagine that they [are] gone. [On Tuesday] I made a bed for them. I told them I'm waiting for you today and I will come and get you."

Before the crash, Bashiri had been working in a lab at the University of Windsor, where Kokab was a PhD student. The two were among five from Windsor confirmed as having died in the crash.

Over the last several months, the couple and the Smithies had spent a lot of time together under one roof, bonding and eventually becoming like family.

Leah Smithies and her stepson Chris of Windsor, Ont., are mourning the loss of a couple who died during this week's crash in Iran of a Ukraine International Airlines plane. (Katerina Geogieva/CBC)

'It feels kind of raw and it really hurts'

All 167 passengers and nine crew aboard Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 died when the plane plunged to the ground shortly after takeoff. The regularly scheduled trip to Kyiv lifted off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport just after 6 a.m. Wednesday local time.

"It's just starting to sink in," said Chris about the loss of the couple. "It feels kind of raw and it really hurts because he was like a brother and she was definitely like a sister to me."

The Smithies remember Bashiri and Kokab as kind, caring and selfless.

Samira Bashiri and Hamid Setarah Kokab died during the plane crash in Iran early Wednesday morning. Both had ties to the University of Windsor. (Submitted)

"We will never forget them," said Leah. "They have been like children to us. We [were] very, very close."