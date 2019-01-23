'Unfair' immigration process stifles Windsor family's attempt to help relatives in Lebanon

Forced to flee bombings and terrorists in the Middle East, a refugee who's now in Lebanon has been waiting for years to see if he can come to Canada, an immigration process his family in Windsor, Ont. calls "unfair and stressful."

"I can't talk to him, he starts crying because this one was his last hope," said Sally Elia, who's trying to get her uncle and his wife to Canada. "We tried everything."

Elia started the application process in 2016 to bring her 49-year-old uncle Mundher Batto and his wife to Canada as privately-sponsored refugees.

Over the last few years, she helped fill out many forms, while her uncle completed two interviews and a medical checkup.

Watch as Elia describes the difficulty of trying to get her uncle and his wife to Canada:

A Windsor family's attempt to bring relatives from Lebanon to Canada hit a last-minute hurdle when the government requested a form the family said it cannot obtain. 1:19

The family was awaiting a visa that would allow Batto to come to Canada.

"I'm so stressed, I don't know what to do," said Elia. "I worked so hard to complete the paperwork, to complete the application and we were so happy to receive [notice] that he was accepted."

That was back in 2017.

Mundher Batto and his wife fled Baghdad due to violence and are trying to come to Canada. (Submitted by family)

Then just last month in December 2018, Elia said the Canadian government requested a form to prove that Batto is recognized as a refugee in Lebanon. The family said it already provided that documentation, and now they're being asked to fill out yet another form that wasn't mentioned until a month before the submission deadline.

"Why didn't they ask [for this] from the beginning?" Elia said.

Family told they couldn't be given form

Batto went to the United Nations office in Lebanon, hoping to resolve the situation — but that didn't work.

Elia said the family is having trouble getting a copy of the form being requested by the Canadian government.

"They said they can't provide this paper anymore," said Elia, referring to when her uncle attended the UN office in Lebanon.

Batto's sponsorship part of the application was approved in February 2018. (Submitted by family)

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada spokesperson Béatrice Fénelon said between September 2015 and January 2017, the refugee status determination document was not required for sponsorship of Syrian and Iraqi refugees by Groups of Five and community sponsors.

The UN and foreign states also did not issue those documents during that time.

However, that policy has since ended and documents are required for all refugees regardless of nationality, said Fénelon.

While Batto is registered as a refugee, she said "he did not undergo a refugee status determination."

Deadline extended

Canadian immigration officials placed a deadline on this application, which expired Monday. However, Windsor West MP Brian Masse's office is assisting the family.

"There's no guarantee there will be a positive outcome," Elia said she was told.

Immigrations, Refugees and Citizenship Canada says even though Batto is registered as a refugee, he did not undergo a refugee status determination. (Submitted by family)

The application deadline has been extended until Feb. 4.

For now, Batto must sit and wait in Lebanon. It's safer than Baghdad, Iraq, which is where he once lived before terrorists and violence took over.

"They weren't able to get their clothes. They left with nothing," said Elia.

If the Canadian government rejects Batto's application, he asked Elia not to let him know.

"This is his last hope," she said. "They are crying, they are so upset. They're praying to get a little chance."