Windsor family lands a spot on Family Feud Canada
A Windsor family returned to Family Feud Canada Tuesday evening after winning last week's game.
The Simpson family returned to the show for a second episode
Though the Simpson family won last week's show, they were six points away from winning the big prize of $10,000.
WATCH: Clips from the family's time on the game show
