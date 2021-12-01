What's open and closed in Windsor on Family Day
There is plenty to do in Windsor-Essex this Family Day, but there will be some closures, or reduced hours, to watch for. Here's a look at what's open and closed in the region for the Feb. 21 holiday.
Community centres, pools, arenas closed, but malls and some library branches will be open
What's open
- Tecumseh Mall (11 a.m. - 5 p.m.) and Devonshire Mall (11 a.m. - 6 p.m.).
- 211 Windsor-Essex will be available Monday.
- The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) will be open regular hours.
- Lanspeary Lions Rink will be open for rentals between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.
- The Budimir, Central, and Riverside branches of the Windsor Public Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), all other branches are closed Monday.
- Transit Windsor buses will be running on the Sunday/holiday schedule. Transit's customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the sales office on North Service Road East will be closed.
- The mass vaccination clinic at Devonshire Mall.
What's closed
- The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed Monday.
- There will be no garbage or recycling pickup — it will be delayed one day — and public drop-off and household chemical waste depots will be closed.
- All community centres, pools, and arenas will close for the day (except for the main bowl of the WFCU Centre rink, which will host a Windsor Spitfires game at 2:05 p.m.).
- The vaccination clinic at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.
- Parking Enforcement ticket payment offices will be closed, although tickets can be paid online by using the E-Services tab on the city's website.
- Museum Windsor will be closed Monday.
