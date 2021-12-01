What's open and closed in Windsor on Family Day

There is plenty to do in Windsor-Essex this Family Day, but there will be some closures, or reduced hours, to watch for.

Here's a look at what's open and closed in the region for the Feb. 21 holiday.

What's open

Tecumseh Mall (11 a.m. - 5 p.m.) and Devonshire Mall (11 a.m. - 6 p.m.).

211 Windsor-Essex will be available Monday.

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) will be open regular hours.

Lanspeary Lions Rink will be open for rentals between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The Budimir, Central, and Riverside branches of the Windsor Public Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), all other branches are closed Monday.

Transit Windsor buses will be running on the Sunday/holiday schedule. Transit's customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the sales office on North Service Road East will be closed.

The mass vaccination clinic at Devonshire Mall.

What's closed