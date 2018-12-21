Windsor families get Christmas dinner thanks to turkey giveaways

More than 600 Windsor families will have turkey on the table this Christmas.

Developer Joe Mikhail with Mikhail Holdings gave away 500 turkeys and all the fixings in downtown Windsor.

Mikhail said it was the fifteenth year the company has done the giveaway.

"We're honoured to be able to do this," said Mikhail. "We put a lot of food on the tables."

Bonduelle Group and the Michelchuk family donated corn, potatoes and the bags.

Each bag was worth about $65. Some people camped out the night before to make sure they received a turkey.

Agnes Abione and Adeola Obadare, both from Nigeria, are spending their first Christmas in Canada and were overwhelmed by the giveaway.

"It takes a great love that someone has to want to do this for the less privileged," said Abione. "I feel joy in my heart."

Windsor police assisted with the Mikhail Holdings turkey giveaway in downtown Windsor. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Obadare agreed, calling it a wonderful initiative.

"It melts my heart that people could be this nice," Obadare said. "The love is ... wow."

Agnes Abione was grateful for the turkey giveaway. It's her first Christmas in Canada. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

At the Unemployed Help Centre, entrepreneur and philanthropist Sam Sinjari was handing out "hundreds" of turkeys with the help of MPP Lisa Gretzky and city councillors.

"There is a need in our city. We want to set an example," said Sinjari. "I want to create more leaders. Actions speak louder than words."

Lynda Davidson, food bank coordinator for the Unemployed Help Centre said they were very fortunate.

"We have 100 turkeys with the fixings," said Davidson. "Sam donated the turkeys and we collaborated with greenhouses to help us with potatoes, carrots and onions."

Hundreds lined up to receive a turkey, stuffing, potatoes and corn from Mikhail Holdings. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

According to Davidson, Sinjari donated 100 turkeys for Thanksgiving this year as well.

"If other people see the need in the city, other people will step forward and contribute," said Sinjari.

Davidson said it's about a day's worth of people who have come to the food bank for the hour giveaway. People coming for turkeys at the UHC had to pre-register.

"They probably wouldn't have had a turkey dinner," said Davidson.