This ice cream truck is wrapping up the summer season — but not before Labour Day brings some heat

Jeya Thanabalasingam, owner of the Dairy Treat, says it was a good summer, albeit with some odd weather.

"This year was a little rainy, windy," she said, noting the cold weather this week. But the weather is looking hot and sunny going into Labour day weekend.

Khadija Alahamed, 11, and her sister, Lamar Alahamed, 4 enjoy an ice cream from the Dairy Treat truck in Windsor on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Dax Melmer/CBC)

Thanabalasingam said one of the top sellers at her ice cream truck, and always a favourite with the kids, is the chocolate and vanilla twirl cone. Some kids prefer the banana split, and she says they always have a big smile.

While kids are her biggest customers, she says she has adults — and even the odd canine customer as well.

"Some dogs like ice cream, they're barking at their owner when they hear my music."

The Dairy Treat, a local ice cream truck in Windsor. Owner Jeya Thanabalasingam said her season stretches, weather dependent, into October. Meteorologists say early September will bring heat for Windsor and Essex County. (Dax Melmer/CBC)

Weather-dependent, Thanabalasingam will continue to operate Dairy Treat until about October.

And, Environment Canada says there's still some warm weather in the forecast heading into early September.

Early September brings warm weather for Windsor-Essex

"Generally models are agreeing that the first two weeks of September are expected to be above normal," said Monica Vaswani, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"Our daytime highs are around 25 degrees. We are forecasting around 30, 31 even 32-degree highs basically Sunday onwards, at least through Wednesday."

Earlier this summer, Environment Canada meteorologist Dave Philips said the Windsor-Essex region had seen fewer than the normal number of days above 30 C, and hadn't reached 32 C at all this year.

While there are some gaps in the region's weather data for this month, Vaswani said she suspects that continued to be the case in August.

"Generally speaking, it was not a particularly hot August and I don't really think it was even above seasonal," Vaswani said. "It was actually quite normal if not a little bit on the cool side."

Vaswani said a lot of things could impact temperatures, like more precipitation and wildfire smoke reigning temperatures in.

And while Windsor's weather station was offline for a few days, Vaswani said that based on last week's rainfall alone, August brought more than normal precipitation for southwestern Ontario.

"Southwestern Ontario was actually generally on the dry side," Vaswani said. "But that particular event, it was partially fuelled by moisture from Hurricane Hilary and that is basically what would have allowed for the over average amounts in Windsor."



While September is here, it doesn't mean the summer-life weather is gone just yet. Vaswani said temperatures will be above season, even hitting highs of 30 C to 32 C, into early next week.

"Once we get to the latter part of September, though, it becomes a little bit more muddy as to exactly how those temperatures are going to fare," she said.

"At this point I'd rather stick to, enjoy the summer-like heat for the first two weeks of September and we'll have to see what we get after that."