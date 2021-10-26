Is Windsor in for a green Halloween? Why the fall colours seem fashionably late

We're a month into autumn but many trees in Windsor-Essex — still sporting their green foliage — haven't quite gotten the message.

As the City of Windsor's forester Paul Giroux explained, it's the temperature along with the amount of light in a day that lets trees know it's time to start changing colours and shedding their leaves.

"I would say it's been a pretty mild fall so far so perhaps we might be a little bit delayed on the fall colour, but you know, I'm starting to drive around the county, throughout the city, and starting to see those yellows and those hues of orange and pink," Giroux said on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning on Tuesday.

Windsor Morning 6:27 Autumn trees We're in the final week of October, but glance around Windsor neighbourhoods, and things appear much as they did in August, with green leaves still hanging on in the trees. Tony Doucette speaks with Paul Giroux. He's the City of Windsor's forester. 6:27

So, how do the leaves change colours, anyway? As temperatures drop and the hours of daylight are reduced, chlorophyll — which gives leaves their green colour — begins to break down, Giroux explained.

With the lack of chlorophyll, other pigments are revealed: the carotenoids, which are responsible for yellows and oranges, and anthocyanins, which bring pink, red and purple hues.

Giroux estimates that the region is within a week from peak fall colours — particularly among the native trees, which drop their leaves before introduced species.

This maple had bright green leaves as of Oct. 26. The city of Windsor's forester anticipates the peak of fall colours to hit within a week. (CBC)

He said that the rainstorms on Sunday and Monday could be enough to spark the change.

"I think that's probably the catalyst and the kick start that going to really start to shut down those trees," he said.

More from CBC Windsor