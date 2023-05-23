Windsor's event tunnel bus to Detroit is back in service

With the Major League Baseball season underway, Transit Windsor says it's now taking reservations for its special event service bus to Detroit.

It will cost $15 per person round trip, according to a city media release, to use the service for selected concerts or sporting events at Comerica Park, Little Caesars Arena or Ford Field.

All trips must be booked online in advance.

The special event bus will not be running during the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix from May 30 to June 4.

Ford Field, Comerica Park and Little Caesars Arena are shown. The special events tunnel bus will cost $15 per person round trip and can only be booked online in advance. (Rob Kohn/Olympia Development of Michigan via AP)

In February, Transit Windsor executive director Tyson Cragg hinted at a possible return of the bus.

"We're working on a technology solution right now for ticketing and payment for special event service, which you know, we think is going to make the whole process a lot smoother and a lot more enjoyable for our passengers," Cragg said in an interview with CBC Radio's Windsor Morning.

While tunnel bus service resumed in the fall following a pandemic hiatus, service for special events remained suspended.