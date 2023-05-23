Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor·New

Windsor's event tunnel bus to Detroit is back in service

With the Major League Baseball season underway, Transit Windsor says it’s now taking reservations for its special event service bus to Detroit.

Tickets are $15 round trip and can only be bought online in advance

CBC News ·
Three routes Transit Windsor routes have been identified for possible exposure.
A Transit Windsor bus is shown in a file photo. Transit Windsor has announced that special event bus service is resuming. (Vince Robinet/CBC)

With the Major League Baseball season underway, Transit Windsor says it's now taking reservations for its special event service bus to Detroit.

It will cost $15 per person round trip, according to a city media release, to use the service for selected concerts or sporting events at Comerica Park, Little Caesars Arena or Ford Field.

All trips must be booked online in advance.

The special event bus will not be running during the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix from May 30 to June 4.

In an undated photo provided by Olympia Development of Michigan, Little Caesars Arena, foreground, is seen in Detroit with Ford Field and Comerica Park in the background. Chris Ilitch looked and sounded like an excited tour guide for nearly two hours, giving The Associated Press an exclusive look inside Little Caesars Arena. The future home of the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons is the gem of a $1.2 billion, 55-block development dubbed The District Detroit.
Ford Field, Comerica Park and Little Caesars Arena are shown. The special events tunnel bus will cost $15 per person round trip and can only be booked online in advance. (Rob Kohn/Olympia Development of Michigan via AP)

In February, Transit Windsor executive director Tyson Cragg hinted at a possible return of the bus.

"We're working on a technology solution right now for ticketing and payment for special event service, which you know, we think is going to make the whole process a lot smoother and a lot more enjoyable for our passengers," Cragg said in an interview with CBC Radio's Windsor Morning

While tunnel bus service resumed in the fall following a pandemic hiatus, service for special events remained suspended.

With files from Windsor Morning

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now