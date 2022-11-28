This great horned owl is one of thousands of animals rescued across Windsor-Essex this year

For more than 30 years the Wings Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Amherstburg, Ont., has been busy providing care for creatures big and small from all over Essex County.

The non-profit organization never knows what's going to walk, slither or fly through the front door.

While the winter months can be slower for incoming baby animals, workers at Wings have been steadily caring for the creatures who were unable to be released this fall.

"In cooler months, it depends how our weather is," said Jennifer Dalley, wildlife co-ordinator at Wings. "You know, if it's really cold we get things that are frozen, if it's really warm we get things that don't migrate."

WATCH | This great horned owl is calling Wings home for the winter: This great horned owl was blown out of its nest and is now being rehabilitated Duration 1:32 Jennifer Dalley, wildlife co-ordinator at Wings Rehabilitation Centre in Amherstburg, Ont. speaks with the CBC's Mike Evans about a young owl who is making a come back.

Working at Wings for more than 20 years, Dalley has seen a variety of animals come through. She's currently caring for a couple great horned owls — one that was blown from its nest and one that suffered a broken wing.

Neither of the large birds were ready to be freed this fall.

"He's been here since spring, we tried to release him and he didn't fly, so we're going to give him more time and see why he didn't fly," she said of the older bird.

Jennifer Dalley, wildlife co-ordinator at Wings holds a young possum. It's one of several at Wings who will stay there this winter. (Mike Evans/CBC)

As for the baby owl now seven months old, Dalley said it was brought to the centre by someone who had found it blown from its nest.

"When we got him he was about the size of a grapefruit. A big fluff ball," she said. "He's this year's baby."

There is a bald eagle, possums, squirrels, and a variety of other birds currently in care, said Dalley.

Before these animals are released into the wild, they have to meet certain criteria like being able to fly for birds, and feeding themselves by catching their own prey, said Dalley,

Non-profits look for help, supplies

Wings and another non-profit animal rehab facility in our region — Erie Wildlife Rescue — take in wild animals that most of the time, are brought to them by the public.

Both organizations rely on private donations and volunteers to operate.

Another bird in care at Wings Wildlife Rehabilitation. (Mike Evans/CBC)

But that doesn't mean you should just pick up an animal and bring them in.

"Always call ahead," said Ellen Hedges, animal care manager at Erie Wildlife rescue. "Sometimes people are too quick to step when they can leave the animal alone."

Hedges and Dalley both explained that sometimes an animal may not be in distress, and their organizations can help people determine that. if action needs to be taken, they can discuss how best to handle an animal.

This year to date, Erie Wildlife has had 376 mammals, 452 birds, and 96 reptiles an amphibians. Wings has helped more than 4,000 animals this year alone.

Both organizations are looking for volunteers, monetary donations, and other specialized goods (available on their websites) to help them continue their work.