WETech Alliance celebrates 10th anniversary

Ten years ago, Jakub Koter and his partners Ali Al-Aasm and Andy Kale had just been laid off from a marketing firm for Chrysler when they started the tech company Red Piston. They now employ 10 people and have expanded past producing apps and branched out into social media marketing and software.

Red Piston was one of the first clients of another new venture called WETech Alliance. WETech was formed by a group of entrepreneurs who wanted to see Windsor-Essex have an agency they could turn to help them access the supports they need to get their businesses off the ground.

"Startups in Windsor typically had a hard time, and I think businesses like we tech really help out those kind of startups to break through or to align themselves with the right people." said Koter.

Red Piston founders Ali Al-Aasm, Jakub Koter and Andy Kale. (Red Piston)

WETech was formed exactly a decade ago, on Feb. 11, 2011.

"The original entrepreneurs came together and said, we need to build this network to help grow the tech sector. And you know, 10 years in, we've definitely done a lot, but there's so much work to do," said President and CEO Yvonne Pilon.

Pilon said the agency has helped hundreds of firms access $68 million in funding and $3 million in tech perks.

It has held more than 320 networking and educational events and provided 10,000 hours in business advisory support.

"I think WETech Alliance has certainly done a tremendous job in bringing jobs into the area and certainly working along with the Windsor Essex Development Corporation in doing the same thing," said Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain, who was county warden for the first eight years of WETech's existence.

WETech Alliance President and CEO, Yvonne Pilon (Dale Molnar/CBC News)

WETech has helped support more than 523 businesses since 2015, and Pilon said the focus in the future is working to retain the talent it helps nurture.

"We want to ensure that whether it's the next Amazon or the next Facebook or the next Revian, that they stay here and they have the environment to thrive," said Pilon.