West Nile Virus death confirmed in Windsor-Essex

One person is reportedly dead due to West Nile Virus (WNV), according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in a news release sent Friday.

The health unit wants the public to know that the virus will continue to be a risk until the region has temperatures below freezing.

"Most people with WNV never develop symptoms and will not know that they have the virus," the health unit says.

About 25 per cent of people with the virus could develop West Nile fever and less than 1 per cent could develop a severe neuro-invasive disease. The health unit says there have been eight cases for WNV reported to the health unit.

Traps in Windsor-Essex and across Chatham-Kent have caught mosquitoes tested positive for WNV the past few months.

The health unit says people can take the following protective measures against mosquito bites: