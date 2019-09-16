Windsor-Essex health unit confirms first human case of West Nile virus in 2019

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) confirmed Monday the first human case of West Nile in 2019.

The case marks the fourth confirmation of West Nile virus in humans in Ontario in 2019.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for the health unit wouldn't comment on where the patient is located, saying WECHU doesn't "want to give any false hope or information that one place is worse than the other or one place is safer than the other."

Additionally, because the health unit doesn't provide specific details about individual cases, Ahmed wouldn't comment on the patient's current condition.

He explained that it's difficult to distinguish symptoms of West Nile fever from other kinds of viral infections.

"There is no specific treatment that is connected to West Nile virus," said Ahmed. "So the only thing that you can do is prevention."

According to the health unit, 20 per cent of patients who test positive for West Nile develop symptoms of West Nile fever. Fewer than one per cent of patients who test positive develop severe neuro-invasive disease.

Humans can't spread West Nile virus to one another. However, infected mosquitoes can spread the virus to humans.

The Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex health units confirmed multiple positive West Nile cases in mosquitoes throughout August.

WECHU recommends the use of insect repellents that contain ingredients like DEET and Icaridin, as well as wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants and hats when outdoors to avoid mosquito and insect bites.