Windsor-Essex reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 over 2 days

Windsor-Essex reported two new cases of COVID-19 since June 30 — one case on the holiday Thursday and the other Friday.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reported a drop in the number of total deaths in the southwestern Ontario region since Wednesday.

The health unit clarified a death that was previously reported has been reclassified as part of the its routine data cleanup and was not linked to COVID-19.

There are 54 active cases in the region, nine of them identified as variants of concern (VOC).

Fifteen people remain hospitalized.

Decreasing cases

Case counts in Windsor-Essex have decreased this week.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health, is optimistic.

"Our community has suffered quite a lot and I think we are now in a position where we start talking about how we can further move forward," said Dr. Ahmed.

The health unit is seeing a downward trend of reported cases in the region, but according to WECHU's weekly epidemiological summary, among the municipalities, Windsor and Tecumseh have reported the highest rate of cases over the past month.

Vaccination rates

Nearly 38 per cent of the Windsor-Essex population is fully vaccinated, and 62 per cent have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

WECHU says 273,923 Windsor-Essex residents have received at least one dose and a total of 440,136 doses have been administered.

Anyone 12 and older is eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for a first dose. Full details are available at WEvax.ca.