From wild to mild: Big swing in temperatures expected as Windsor caps off 2022

After a bone-chilling Christmas, expect milder temperatures in Windsor-Essex as we head into the new year.

Environment Canada says the region could even see some double-digit temperatures in the coming days.

On Thursday, there's a high of 7 C in the forecast, with a high of 11 C on Friday.

On Saturday, which is New Year's Eve, the daytime high is also 7 C, cooling down to 3 C at night.

Nowhere in the six-day forecast are temperatures expected to dip below freezing, including overnight.

These warmer temperatures won't be accompanied by sunshine, however.

According to the forecast, grey skies and some rainfall are on tap for the region. That includes on New Year's Eve, when there is rainfall expected in the daytime and a chance of showers in the evening.

The warm spell comes after snowstorms and a deep plunge in temperatures over the Christmas break, with wind chill values plummeting to the -30s.