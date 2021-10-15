Rainfall follows record-setting heat in Windsor

After days of warm weather, the weekend is getting off to a soggy start in Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Thursday due to rainfall that may be heavy at times.

As Environment Canada meteorologist Sherry Williams explained, conditions aren't expected to be severe enough to warrant a rainfall warning but the amounts would be "slightly above normal."

"Windsor could be looking at 20 to 30 millimetres of rain starting this afternoon and overnight, with showers at times heavy," she said.

The conservation authorities for Essex region and the Lower Thames Valley have issued advisories saying that the rainfall could result in localized flooding and waterways spilling their banks.

"People are encouraged to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events," the Essex Region Conservation Authority said.

In addition to rain, this system will also bring in cooler temperatures, with a high of 20 C anticipated for Friday.

On Thursday, Windsor set a record for warmth, as it got up to 27.7 C. The previous record for that day was 27.5 C, set in 1989.

As for the weekend, there's a chance of showers and a high of 13 C in the forecast for Saturday, while temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Sunday, with sun and a high of 17 C.