These sled huskies are howling for snow, which may hit Windsor-Essex Monday

It promises to be a frigid weekend, with the temperature expected to stay below -4 C in Windsor-Essex.

That might have some people burrowing deep under some blankets by a fireplace, but not Joseph McIntosh.

He and his two huskies, Akira and Phoenix, love this weather.

"I enjoy cold weather. Back when I was younger, I skied and snowmobiled, and up until this year anyway, having sled dogs," said McIntosh, while on a walk with his dogs at Ojibway Park in Windsor.

"I can't say this year because we have not had enough snow."

WATCH | McIntosh says his huskies were sled dogs ... up until this year: These sled huskies are howling for snow Duration 0:44 CBC's Mike Evans spoke with Joseph McIntosh while walking his two huskies Akira and Phoenix at Windsor's Ojibway Park. He's actually wishing for colder weather and snow, and by the sounds of it, so are his dogs. 0:44

McIntosh and his sled dogs may have to wait for any serious accumulation of snow.

Saturday and Sunday, Windsor-Essex has a chance for flurries, with a high of -4 C.

There is the possibility of snow on Monday, but CBC meteorologist Colette Kennedy is waiting to see what kind of precipitation that could bring.

"Little bits here and there, that's about all we can give them," she said after seeing the huskies howl on CBC Windsor News at 6.

"Beginning of next week, we'll see I'm watching that system there."

Until the snow comes to allow for some play, McIntosh said he'll keep Akira and Phoenix busy in other ways.

"I come out [to Ojibway Park] virtually almost every day with the dogs, except — because I have Siberian huskies — when it gets too warm in the summertime, because they can't handle the heat," he said.

McIntosh walks his huskies daily at the park, he said. (Mike Evans/CBC)

